DANVILLE — The Darby Family and Sunset staff announce the purchase of DeVerter Funeral Home.
DeVerter has been a second generation, family owned and operated funeral home which has been caring for families and celebrating the lives of loved ones in Cayuga, Ind. and the surrounding communities since 1974.
“Our family and our team are excited to plant some roots in Cayuga. We are proud to serve the community in a way that will honor what the DeVerter family has spent many decades creating," said Ethan Darby, a fourth-generation owner of Sunset Funeral Homes. “As soon as we began conversations with the DeVerters, we knew this was a good fit. They have built an excellent reputation in their community, and we are humbled by the opportunity to continue their legacy.”
Sunset Funeral Home, based in Danville, Ill., was established by the Darby Family and became one of the first funeral home/cemetery combinations in the state of Illinois. Sunset Funeral Homes have been serving families in East Central Illinois and West Central Indiana since 1960. With compassion, dedication and experience, the Family Service Team at Sunset provides guidance during time of loss and offers a full range of personalized services, including funeral pre-planning.
The Sunset Funeral Home DeVerter Chapel, 215 N. Division St. in Cayuga, Ind., will be open to serve the community on July 1.
