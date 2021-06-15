DANVILLE — Saturday Morning Summer Sounds and Farmers' Market will return to the Danville Public Library on Saturday, June 19.
Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmer's Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October.
The summer sounds and farmers' market will feature an eclectic mix of produce, food and art along with weekly music at the stage at the Danville Public Library park, 319 N. Vermilion St.
Per usual, vendor spots for Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers' Market are free and new vendors are welcome.
Entertainment for the opening market on June 19 will be provided by Champaign-Urbana musician John McMahon.
Music scheduled for the 2021 season thus far: June 26: Nicholas Johnson; July 3: Zac & Jay; July 10: Doug Johnson; July 31: Kylan Kurkendall; and Aug. 14: Jules Rose.
The Saturday summer sounds and markets started downtown five years ago.
Jake Aurelian, market manager, previously said, "Bringing that sense of community downtown is really special. I’ve always loved downtown and there’s so much untapped potential.”
Aurelian has said everyone involved with the market is very supportive of one another.
“Not only are they great vendors but they’re great people, too,” he's said. “New customers will see something extremely unique and appreciate the community we have.”
To become a vendor or for additional information about Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers' Market, e-mail Albert King at: ackn2016@gmail.com.
