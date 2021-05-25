DANVILLE — It was a shortened season last year for the downtown Danville Summer Sounds concerts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now they are back, with people excited to get out and enjoy live music.
Downtown Danville Inc. Board President Amy McKinley said they're proud to present the free Classic Homes Realty Summer Sounds 2021 concert series at Temple Plaza, at North and Vermilion streets in downtown Danville.
"This is really a way to celebrate the summer and get back to some normalcy, and really enjoy what's happening downtown," McKinley said.
Food, drinks and music are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday nights. Bands usually get started around 6 p.m.
This year's lineup of 14 concerts:
May 28: The Royal Hounds
June 4: The Filthy Janes
June 11: Garrett Biggs
June 18: The Unemployed Architects
June 25: First Gig Celebration
July 2: Cuzin' Eddie
July 16: All Nighter
July 23: The K-Tels
July 30: Big Guns
Aug. 6: New Souls
Aug. 13: Dalton Halls
Aug. 20: Rock Posse
Aug. 27: 90's Daughter
Sept. 3: House of Cards
The concerts also are sponsored by DDI, City of Danville and Portal Entertainment Group, among others.
McKinley said they added four additional weeks this year. There is no concert the weekend of Balloons Over Vermilion.
She said they're starting with The Royal Hounds, a rock-and-roll trio singing original songs and songs people are familiar with, she added.
"They are an incredible band from Nashville. They are just the coolest. They're so much fun," McKinley said.
She said all of the bands are great.
"DDI is certainly happy to host this, but to have the sponsors, allows us to bring in bigger, better bands, and we can continue to fund other improvement projects downtown," McKinley said. "It's just a great collaboration."
The Illiana Antique Automobile Club will have a classic car show downtown on Friday night, May 28.
McKinley said downtown businesses have been encouraged to be open and participate.
Family Fun Nights at Summer Sounds are returning on June 4 and July 2.
On June 4 is the Food Truck and Art Family Fun Night.
Activities include: sidewalk chalk with Art Studio 7 Gallery; scavenger hunt by Adventure Arcade Escape Rooms; Joyful Bubbles; rock painting by the Danville Public Library's "Reading Colors Your World," summer program; and t-shirt painting with Enlightening Screen Print. Food includes: Lovin' Cup, Cafecito Cubano, Varela Taco, Off the Bone, Lainey's Ice Cream, Rich's Deluxe and Green Island. Downtown businesses to be open later include: Glory Daze, Sweet Repeats and Lima Been Glassworks & Gifts.
The July 2 event is expected to be a lost holiday celebration.
"We're going to celebrate every holiday we didn't get to celebrate (normally due to the coronavirus)," McKinley said.
She said they plan to have Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other holiday fun including Halloween and New Year's activities. Downtown businesses are choosing a holiday to highlight.
"It will be very colorful and fun," McKinley said.
First Fridays downtown are expected back in August, possibly with a Back to School bash. The popular Harry Potterfest and other events will likely be later year.
More sponsors still are needed for the downtown events. Non-profit organizations will have information about what they do at Summer Sounds.
In addition, McKinley said they will be selling Summer Sounds t-shirts, and there will be a 50/50 raffle that will build up during the 14-week Summer Sounds, with a payout at the last date.
She said proceeds will go to a special project downtown that they can't share all the details yet.
"It's going to be awesome," she said. "The project is geared toward adding to the desirability of downtown, people coming downtown and helping make downtown a destination. We're really excited."
"Downtown is looking so great," McKinley added of the. flowers and everything. "We're excited about where we're headed."
