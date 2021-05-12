DANVILLE — With COVID-19 impacting the entire 2020-2021 school year, Danville District 118 is seeing an all-time high for students in summer school this year.
Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi told the school board Wednesday night they invited 806 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school district received 505 permission slips.
"That's an all-time high," Yacobi said.
Of those, 432 parents want in-person instruction, and 73 asked for a virtual option.
Yacobi said summer school is not an option for some students. It will be mandatory.
She said they don't want to ruin the summer for students.
"We are there for the kids. We want for them to be successful. We've had learning loss and we need to address it," she said.
School officials are focusing on English language arts and math for the younger students, and they are prioritizing graduation requirements for grades 9-12.
Yacobi said there are credit recoveries and other opportunities for the older students.
She said if high school students have not been attending school, math tutoring, for example, could be mandated. If students are behind their peers, there could be mandatory summer school.
At school registration for the next school year, non-participatory students this school year will be flagged and not allowed to register until they are assessed at the Jackson Building, she said.
Yacobi said all students will need instructional support, and it will continue to look different during the next three years in closing the learning loss for students.
At Edison Elementary School, for example, 227 students were registered, 72 percent are on task, but 28 percent are behind in educational standards and need intervention.
The board also discussed a grant opportunity for summer school for pre-kindergarteners going into kindergarten, that school district officials aren't sure if they will apply for yet.
Board member Darlene Halloran asked about students who have performed substantially better virtually.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said as the district looks to expand alternative education, it can look at that.
Yacobi said the number of staff could be a factor.
Geddis also said parents could get registration information as soon as Thursday, May 13 on an initial COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students as young as 12 years old. The first-dose clinic will be May 22 and the second dose on June 12 at Mark Denman Elementary School.
She said it's a "game changer in getting our kids back."
Geddis also reported that due to decreased numbers with the food distribution, they may consolidate June and July's distributions.
In other discussions for post pandemic instructional plans, school officials said multi-year plans are being developed to address learning loss.
Geddis said for a return to in-person school plan for the fall, the school district has received new guidance from the Illinois School Board of Education.
"The most important lesson is human welfare comes first," she said.
The school district, with staff, parent and student input, will be deciding how use COVID-19 funding such as for classroom additions, heating/air conditioning, bathroom and cafeteria renovations; transportation; and strengthening summer programs.
With Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER ) Grant Program funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the school district needs a plan to focus on items such as pre-k center, expanding alternative education; learning gaps; summer school; mental wellness and health clinics and partnerships; and career and technical education growth.
The plan is due June 30, with a 30-day public comment period following on the spending of the money.
In other discussions, due to financial concerns, a Danville High School Washington, D.C. choir trip might not happen.
The DHS band usually takes a trip every four years and plans to go to Disney World in Florida.
Both groups have had success in fundraising through Danville Gardens cards, but with other choir fundraisers up in the air later this year, such as possibly not having Midwest Classic for a second year due to auditorium renovations, Jeff Thomas, choral director, said they may decide not to go and be more financially responsible.
He said if they found a big pot of money for the trip, it'd be different. He also had talked about reaching out to various state politicians and educational support groups for help with funding as well.
If they wouldn't go, after being invited, they could take a closer trip to see a show such as in St. Louis or Chicago
Halloran said she'd like to see the alumni association sponsor a student come back.
In other business, the school board approved waiving student registration fees for the 2021-2022 school year; approved an updated job description for the library media specialist position and talked about a superintendent and school board evaluation instrument costing approximately $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.