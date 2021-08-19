As Danville Area Community College kicks off its 75th year, students will be returning to classes on Monday.
Some more recent numbers have shown overall enrollment was down 9.6 percent compared to previous years.
Last minute registrations could have improved the number.
"I've heard that many adults are hesitant to make plans for themselves until they know, for sure, what their children will be doing this semester. The latest COVID news isn't helping that any," according to Lara Conklin, executive director of college relations.
Conklin said enrollment was at 1,329 a couple weeks ago, and has increased some with enrollment still occurring for classes that start Monday, and also late start classes that start Sept. 20 and Oct. 18.
"Our goal for this semester is to plan for normal but to stay on our toes in case the Delta variant throws a wrench in things. We know we can pivot with the best, so we can change course if we have to; but we really, really hope we don't have to," she says.
Kicking off the community college's 75th anniversary year, the plan is to have a fall semester that looks as normal as possible.
DACC has online courses, as it has had for years, but it will have a full complement of classes meeting in person, as well.
On Aug. 2, DACC returned to requiring face masks be worn by all individuals in all public areas, classrooms and any offices where social distancing isn't possible.
The college is offering a $600 tuition discount to anyone who registers full time. In most programs, that equates to 12 credit hours. That discount will apply throughout the semester, so anyone who registers for late start classes would be eligible if they take a full time course load.
DACC is kicking off the first week of classes with a #backatdacc Selfie Contest for registered students. They must take selfies on campus and post on Facebook or Instagram with the tag #backatdacc from Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27.
Participants will be put in a drawing to win one of four $25 gift cards — Amazon, DACC Follett Bookstore, or Steam cards.
Conklin said DACC also has plans to be represented at all three local Labor Day weekend parades: Hoopeston, Danville and Westville. DACC retired Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann is grand marshal of the Danville Labor Day Parade.
Other normal fall activities at DACC will include the Welcome Back Picnic for students on Sept. 8; the annual College Day fair on Sept. 16; and the Foundation Honors Program on Sept. 17. The picnic is outside, weather permitting, with the other two events scheduled to be in the Mary Miller gym. Visitors will be asked to wear face coverings. The gym currently is in the process of having its floor refinished, but that should be done by next week.
DACC officials are hoping to have their first big event in the newly renovated Jacobs Hall on Oct. 22 when the foundation holds its Donor Recognition Dinner. That event will span two buildings because there will be some plaques to unveil at the Bremer Center too that night.
DACC will recognize the community college's 75th anniversary at that event as well.
The Danville Area Community College board met Thursday night and placed its new tentative budget on public display for 30 days, prior to a final vote.
The new budget is a 2.3 percent increase from last year.
The fiscal year 2022 operating budget — $17,560,171. The fiscal year 2021 operating budget — $17,161,662.
Factors include funding the new barbershop program and salary/benefit increases, a slight state revenue decrease, previously approved increases in tuition, and the enrollment decrease, according to Conklin.
The board also heard a DACC foundation report regarding donors, project funding and scholarships.
The foundation has awarded more than 500 scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year valued at more than $698,000. These will be celebrated at the DACC Foundation Honors program at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 17 in Mary Miller gym. Also, 100 percent of qualified scholarship applicants attending DACC received a scholarship this year.
