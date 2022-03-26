The following student has achieved a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale and has been named to the President’s List:

Saginaw Valley State University:

Melissa Nelson of Oakwood

The following students have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale and have been named to the Dean’s List for their respective colleges and universities:

Augustana College:

Cora Lamb of Danville

Cedarville University:

Katherine Baird of Crawfordsville, Ind.

Caleb Lashuay of Oakwood

Mackenzie Russell of Fairmount

Brennan Berry of West Lafayette, Ind.

Garrett Lashuay of Oakwood

Maria Smith of West Lafayette, Ind.

Florida Institute of Technology:

Sean Houpt of Danville

University of Illinois Springfield:

Jacob Bergstedt of Hoopeston

Gabriel Martinez of Rossville

Illinois Wesleyan University:

Izaack Kitchens of Danville

Violet McCool of Potomac

Sam Schott of West Lafayette, Ind.

Gavan Shelton of Georgetown

Lane Wagner of Danville

Katie Weston of Rossville

Lakeview College of Nursing:

Juliana Flores of Danville

Kristina Rentrop of Danville

Lewis University:

Patrick Hennessy of Williamsport, Ind.

Millikin University:

Michelle Erickson of Danville

Kaitlin Hathaway of Rossville

Reagan Minnette of Crawfordsville, Ind.

Adriyanna Patterson of Georgetown

University of Mississippi:

Sabrina Hantz of Danville

Missouri University of Science and Technology:

Maryemma York of Danville

Quincy University:

Joshua Crowl of Westville

Dalton Loschen of Fithian

Youngstown State University:

Jalae Parker of Danville

