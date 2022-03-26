The following student has achieved a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale and has been named to the President’s List:
Saginaw Valley State University:
Melissa Nelson of Oakwood
The following students have achieved a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a 4.0 scale and have been named to the Dean’s List for their respective colleges and universities:
Augustana College:
Cora Lamb of Danville
Cedarville University:
Katherine Baird of Crawfordsville, Ind.
Caleb Lashuay of Oakwood
Mackenzie Russell of Fairmount
Brennan Berry of West Lafayette, Ind.
Garrett Lashuay of Oakwood
Maria Smith of West Lafayette, Ind.
Florida Institute of Technology:
Sean Houpt of Danville
University of Illinois Springfield:
Jacob Bergstedt of Hoopeston
Gabriel Martinez of Rossville
Illinois Wesleyan University:
Izaack Kitchens of Danville
Violet McCool of Potomac
Sam Schott of West Lafayette, Ind.
Gavan Shelton of Georgetown
Lane Wagner of Danville
Katie Weston of Rossville
Lakeview College of Nursing:
Juliana Flores of Danville
Kristina Rentrop of Danville
Lewis University:
Patrick Hennessy of Williamsport, Ind.
Millikin University:
Michelle Erickson of Danville
Kaitlin Hathaway of Rossville
Reagan Minnette of Crawfordsville, Ind.
Adriyanna Patterson of Georgetown
University of Mississippi:
Sabrina Hantz of Danville
Missouri University of Science and Technology:
Maryemma York of Danville
Quincy University:
Joshua Crowl of Westville
Dalton Loschen of Fithian
Youngstown State University:
Jalae Parker of Danville
