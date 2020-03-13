Students learn about local careers

DANVILLE – Students at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy watched Thursday afternoon as canine trainer Carolyn Daniel put Ben, a German shepherd, through the motions.
Daniel and her canine were at the East Main Street school as part of Bailey Academy’s annual career and college day.
Daniel, who works as a canine trainer at Paw-A-Day Inn, said Ben is almost 8-years-old, weighs 85 pounds, and knows his commands in German and English.
“He’s a competition dog,” she said. “It takes about four to six months to train a dog. Just like a teacher, you have to be patient.”
During canine competitions, Ben demonstrates different obedience techniques, such as how to heel, sit, stay down and remain. The canine, who is originally from Slovakia, also fetches a wooden dumbbell and can jump over a wall 6-foot high.
“With obedience you have to be consistent,” she said. “He starts on a leash (at competition), and you have to make sure they have the focus once they’re off the leash.”
The group of students moved to the gymnasium from a classroom so Daniel could show off more of Ben’s moves.
“She got her dog in sync like that,” student Darien Watson said in amazement.
Daniel told the students that training dogs can provide a good living, with some trainers charging $75 to $150 an hour for private lessons depending on the geographical location.
“I also train service dogs for veterans with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” she said.
In addition to Daniel, representatives from more than a dozen different companies and fields of interest in Danville and the surrounding areas talked to the students about what they do for a living and what job opportunities are available.
Former Bailey Academy Principal Tracy Cherry originally came up with the idea eight years ago to organize a career day, with students offering suggestions on the types of businesses they wanted to know more about.
Bailey Academy high school teacher Valerie Kegeris, who has organized the event the last seven years, said the day has taken on new meaning since Bailey Academy became an AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) school this year.
“Our school has gone AVID building wide, so our focus is on college and career readiness,” she said, adding that the students have made some college visits.
On Thursday, about 110 students in seventh through 12th grades and second chance classes spent the whole school day attending career session workshops in the top six fields in which they were interested.
“The students attend three sessions in the morning and three sessions in the afternoon,” Kegeris said. “Every student gets a schedule and a folder of information and questions to ask.”
During each 40-minute workshop, professionals made presentations covering everything from what to expect in a particular field and the education needed for a job to various other topics related to their company or field of interest. A question-and-answer session followed the workshop presentations.
The companies and individuals participating in this year’s career day were Jane McFadden, Vermilion County coroner; Shannon Schroeder, school board member and entrepreneur; Tammy Wilson, First Midwest Bank vice president; Bill Clippinger, CARSTAR Sterling Collision; Jenna Butler, recreational therapy at Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System; Nija Givens, Lakeview College of Nursing; Penny Hunter, McLane Midwest; Kim Pabst, District 118 human resources; Danielle Lewallen, District 118 School Resource Officer; Anthony Nixon, Vermilion Chevrolet; Mary Westley-Brown, Carle Radiology; Chris McMahon, Danville Fire Department; Nick Catlett, coordinator of career and veteran services at Danville Area Community College; and Carolyn Daniel, Paw a Day canine trainer.
