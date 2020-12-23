A wind advisory has been declared for Vermilion County and east-central Illinois.
The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The advisory from the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency states that strong south to southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are expected this morning through this evening. Expect difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles and the potential for a few power outages.
The advisory also states that rain may change to snow briefly this evening and could produce a few slick spots on area roadways, mainly on bridges and overpasses.
Frigid temperatures will develop tomorrow into Christmas morning, with wind chills in the single digits to lower teens tomorrow, plummeting to as low as 10 degrees below zero Christmas morning. Extended exposure to these conditions could result in frostbite and hypothermia.
