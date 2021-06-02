CATLIN — A local favorite festival is this weekend.
The Strawberry Festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Catlin Park.
The Ladies of Catlin hosts the annual Strawberry Festival, with numerous sponsors, to raise money to help support needs throughout the Catlin community and to sponsor two scholarships each spring, according to Megan Gooch, one of the organizers.
"There will be food, vendors, music and fun at the ninth annual Strawberry Festival. Children of all ages are invited to participate in the dunk tank, cake walk, games and more. For a suggested donation, we will be providing hot dogs, Italian beef and strawberry shortcake, and pie," according to Gooch.
New to the 2021 Strawberry Festival is drive-thru services.
If someone wants food, but doesn't want to mess with parking and people, they can drive up, order and grab their food and go, organizers say.
This year, attendees will be able to enjoy live music: Live Thru Wednesday 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Logan Kirby 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
The Strawberry Short-K 5K Color Run is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 4 with in-person registration and packet pick up starting at 5 p.m. at the Catlin Park. It is $20 per participant. To register online until midnight on June 3, follow this link: https://www.raceentry.com/races/strawberry-short-k-color-fun-run/2021/register.
The Ladies of Catlin was founded by sisters Angela LaFoe and Amy Pacot. They grew up in Catlin, and wanted to bring back some of the activities they remembered from their childhood.
Learn more about the Ladies of Catlin at www.ladiesofcatlin.weebly.com.
