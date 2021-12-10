Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.