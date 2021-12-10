An area man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in state prison on his conviction for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Craig Sullivan received the sentence from Judge Charles Hall and will serve his sentence with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
A press release from the Vermilion County State's Attorney's office stated that Sullivan was stopped in May by the Georgetown Police Department while steering a 2015 Polaris RZR that was being towed by another vehicle. Police initially got a 911 call from a victim regarding the theft in progress. Georgetown police quickly apprehended Sullivan and another defendant, whose case is pending before the court.
During sentencing, Judge Hall was told Sullivan had been previously convicted of crimes, including burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. In noting Sullivan's substantial criminal history, the judge noted it was not up to the court to give Sullivan another chance before prison, but it was up to the defendant to give himself a chance by receiving drug treatment in prison.
Sullivan will be required to serve at least half the prison sentence and will be on parole for one year thereafter.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy applauded police in apprehending the suspect quickly and the victim in the case for calling 911.
"My office will continue to aggressively prosecute thieves who target hard-working citizens in our community," Lacy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.