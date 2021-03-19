Danville's and Tilton's Stock+Field stores will be remaining open.
R.P. Acquisition Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of R.P. Lumber Co., Inc., announced Friday its pending acquisition of the assets of the Stock+Field family of stores and plans to begin operations under new management April 1, 2021.
According to Marketing Manager Tom Rezabeck, they hope customers will pardon the dust as they re-stock the shelves and get everything up and running again.
The majority of the 25 stores in the acquisition are expected to remain open.
The stores will retain the Stock+Field name, and the new owners will seek input from employees and the communities they serve as they plan for the future of the brand. The stores will continue to operate in the farm and ranch space, providing the same products and services they have been providing communities for many years.
Founded in Watseka, Ill. in 1964 as Big R Stores, Stock+Field is a premier farm, home and outdoor retail brand that has grown to include 25 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Stock+Field is a one-stop retail destination for Midwesterners to gather the mission-critical products they need to keep working, provide for their families and pursue hobbies traditional to a rural lifestyle. In January 2021 the company filed for bankruptcy and announced plans to close all its stores.
Based in Edwardsville, Ill., R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a family-owned retailer that operates 72 full-service hardware and building material stores throughout Illinois, including in Westville, and also Missouri, Wyoming and Iowa. The company was founded in 1977 by CEO Robert L. Plummer in Staunton, Ill.
The team at R.P. Acquisition Corp. recognizes that the loss of these stores would leave a difficult hole to fill in each of their local communities. With this in mind, they will endeavor to keep the customers, the employees and their families united as a community, rooted in the heartland.
"Our focus right now is on keeping Stock+Field stores open and serving the many communities they have served for years and, in some instances, decades," said Robert L. Plummer, chairman of R.P. Acquisition Corp., through a press release.
"The Stock+Field teams at each store are personally connected to their customers and their communities, and we see tremendous value in maintaining and strengthening those bonds. Many great R.P. Lumber team members have worked and continue working hard every day to build a strong reputation in the communities where we operate. We intend to bring the same culture and community mindset to Stock+Field," Plummer added.
Despite the classification as "family-owned small businesses," retailers like Stock+Field provide many jobs and are often one of the top contributors of tax revenue in local communities, thus serving as a cornerstone for local economies, the press release states.
"These stores have a decades-long tradition as part of the fabric of the community," said Jason Plummer, president of R.P. Acquisition Corp. "We love the farm and ranch space but, perhaps even more importantly, we saw this as an opportunity to invest in rural America, contribute to the growth of these great communities, and help keep many good, hard-working people employed."
The Illinois-based company expects to save 1,000 jobs.
R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. is a full-service retail home center and building materials supplier. R.P. Lumber offers full-service delivery, complete hardware stores, lumber, drywall, roofing, kitchen cabinet design and much more for professional contractors, retail consumers and do-it-yourselfers. R.P. Lumber also operates a truss manufacturing facility in central Illinois and ecommerce platform (rplumber.com and supplyhog.com) offering more than 100,000 items for sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.