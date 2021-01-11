Citing last year’s challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, the owners of Stock+Field, formerly Big R stores, announced Sunday all stores will be closing early this year.
Two Stock+Field stores are located in Danville, 3363 N. Vermilion St., and Tilton, 1625 Georgetown Rd.
According to the announcement “After more than 65 years, Stock+Field (formerly known as Big R stores) is closing its doors at all 25 locations. There have been many challenges in 2020, and Stock+Field was not immune to them. S+F has partnered with providers of new merchandise and will be selling items at massive discounts in the coming weeks. Even (and especially) in a pandemic, we believe the customer should be able to get some wins.”
“We’d like to thank our fantastic employees, our loyal customers, and especially the rural communities we partnered with for so many years. We hope to reopen stores at some point in the future, but for now, please come in, say hello to your favorite employee and enjoy the ridiculously low prices. This won’t last long,” signed Matthew F. Whebbe, chairman and CEO.
The announcement on Stock+Field’s website also is linked to a U.S. Bankruptcy court case filing for the company in the District of Minnesota.
Stock+Field is a farm, home, sporting goods and outdoor retailer.
In a press release from July 2019, when the Big R stores changed their name to Stock+Field, it was stated “the new name allows the brand to send a clear message about their offerings and commitment to providing every rural lifestyle enthusiast with a one-stop destination to gather all of the mission-critical products they need to pursue their work and hobbies.”
The retailer has operated under the Big R Stores name since 1964 when Bill and Pat Crabtree opened the first store in Watseka, Ill. Since then, the company grew to 25 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan—including new stores that were to open in Portage, Wis. and Lansing, Mich. The Stock+Field Lansing store was to mark the company’s first expansion into Michigan.
“This is an exciting time for our employees, vendors and customers. It is a milestone for the company as we continue to grow,” said Whebbe, at that time in 2019. “This new brand reintroduces us to the communities we’ve served for decades. At the same time, it aids our expansion into new markets, where we intend to continue building new community partnerships while offering quality products at competitive prices.”
Stock+Field rolled out new logos, signage and marketing communications, and a full transition was made to the new brand.
