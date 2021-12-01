DANVILLE — The Step Up Vermilion County team is set to make an announcement at the next meeting of the organization, at 8 a.m. Friday Dec. 3.
The group will meet at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., in Danville.
Step Up Vermilion County is an independent 501c3 organization that has been focused on addressing key issues in the community, including parenting and families, substance abuse and mental health.
The mission of Step Up Vermilion County is to bring the community together, identify and address current challenges facing the county. Step Up focuses on empowering growth and development, creating positive outcomes in economic, educational, social and spiritual arenas.
There will be an announcement made related to a new strategic partnership for the community at the event.
