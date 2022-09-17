DANVILLE — The Step Up group celebrated its fifth anniversary with a breakfast and meeting on Friday at Second Church of Christ.
According to Deanna Witzel, president of Step Up in an email to the group, “It’s exciting and gratifying to think back over the past five years and recount so many wonderful things we’ve accomplished together. I can’t thank you enough for your support and partnership with Step Up. As I think about what our community will look like in the next five years, I can envision many wonderful things. I believe one of those accomplishments will be a new health care facility that will focus on mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation. Last week we came one step closer to that dream as Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) officially purchased the former St. Elizabeth Hospital property for their future expansion. I believe many more goals and objectives will become a reality in the next few years. I think our best years are still to come.”
Step Up Vermilion County is an independent non-profit organization focused on addressing critical issues in the community, including parenting and families, substance abuse and mental health. The mission of Step Up Vermilion County is to bring the community together, identify and address current challenges facing the county. Step Up focuses on empowering growth and development and creating positive economic, educational, social and spiritual outcomes.
Step Up Vermilion County in December 2021 announced the partnership with SIHF to establish a new Vermilion County Federally Qualified Healthcare Center in two locations. One location is in the lower level of Danville High School and the other at 600 Sager Ave., the former St. Elizabeth Hospital site.
This FQHC will offer services for substance abuse and mental health; and will also work on funding for things like affordable housing, dental services for children and adults, and more.
The clinic at DHS is finished but needs staff.
If there is anyone with medical and nursing qualifications, SIHF is hiring.
A temporary SIHF location, prior to the Sager Street location being completed, will be in the former OSF HealthCare Foundation office on Logan Avenue, next to the sleep lab.
The Step Up group also Friday heard other community updates, including events with the Women’s Care Clinic.
Witzel said she’s appreciative of those who have been involved with the group, the community working together toward common goals, and proud of what they’ve accomplished so far.
“It’s continued to grow year after year,” she said, adding that they also have addressed duplication of services with agencies.
One substance abuse team success was in 2018, when the group bought a car to transport patients to and from local drug treatment centers and resources.
It’s still something ongoing, but once SIHF opens its Danville center, that will help tremendously in this area, Witzel said.
“Transportation was a big concern of how to get people the help they need,” she said. “Sometimes they had to go immediately.”
She said it was everybody working together, a lot of collaboration, to meet local needs.
Witzel said they’re continuing to work on childcare resources, and additional mental health initiatives.
“We’re not giving up. There’s a lot of work still to do,” she said.
