STEP Recovery Center has a big weekend with its Ride for Recovery on Saturday and Community Awareness Event on Sunday.
STEP Recovery Center, an addiction recovery center, presents its first annual Ride for Recovery honoring those in recovery and those who have lost their battle with drugs.
Registration for the motorcycle and vehicle ride is at 10 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. If it has wheels, it’s welcome.
The cost is $20 per driver and $5 per passenger.
The ride leaves from the Village Mall parking lot on North Vermilion Street in Danville, near McDonald’s, and ends at Temple Plaza in downtown Danville at North and Vermilion streets.
“Our Ride for Recovery is going to be huge,” said organizer Wendy Lambert, who started STEP Recovery Center. STEP is about getting people placed into sober houses, treatment centers and everything to do with people trapped in the bonds of addiction, she said.
Lambert said Vermilion Valley Vineyard Church has been wonderful in working with them on the ride.
“There will be 128 miles of way too much fun,” Lambert said, adding that it’s expected to be a chilly day, but a beautiful fall day with the leaves turning colors, in the county and Indiana backroads.
She said there will be bands, The Death of His Saints and Damage Control, at Temple Plaza. There also will be hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches, and other side dishes from churches.
The event is a fundraiser for STEP Recovery Center which is looking for a larger building than a one-bedroom house.
On Sunday, is the center’s Community Awareness Event from 2-4:30 p.m. at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane, Danville.
There will be a community forum for questions and answers and panel discussion with local officials; tables with information including from Survivor Resource Center, the former Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center, and other resources; live testimonies about addiction and recovery; and a tour through the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer.
The trailer is being displayed by Chicago’s Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization (HERO).
“It is set up like a bedroom and is run by a retired cop from Chicago,” Lambert said. It’s designed to inform parents and adults what to look for in case they think their children or grandchildren are on drugs. Adults will be shown what the drugs and paraphernalia look like and where children are most likely hiding it in their bedrooms.
This is open to the public.
“It will be a very informative day,” Lambert said.
