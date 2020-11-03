Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy has been elected to another term in office.
Lacy received 20,236 votes in Tuesday's election, with her opponent Sandra Lawlyes receiving 10,758 votes. The final, unofficial election results included all in-person votes on Election Day, early voting and vote-by-mail.
"I just want to thank everybody; all my supporters," Lacy said Tuesday night.
She said she looks forward to continuing to work hard as she has for the last four years.
"I think my record spoke for itself," she said.
She said she plans to continue her work in putting the most violent criminals away.
Lacy said she's also excited about specific programs.
"We've just recently put together the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center," she said, adding that an executive director started yesterday.
She said this program will help victims in sexual and violent crime cases, and focus on children and juveniles in our community.
Vermilion County Circuit Clerk Missy Quick also said "I'm super excited" about winning in Tuesday's election.
Quick, who's been a longtime deputy clerk and was serving the remaining term of Dennis Gardner who retired, won her first election.
Quick received 21,585 votes to Gwendolyn Meeks' 9,397 votes.
Quick said she looks forward to continue working and making improvements in the office.
"It's exciting to have the confidence of the voters... for the next four years," she said. "It's a job I love."
She too said there's a lot of projects she's looking to wrap up.
They include working on the e-citation program with local police agencies in which citations come in electronically.
"It streamlines the process of that ticket," Quick said, adding that the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department is the only one completely up and running at this time. The Danville Police Department just went live, and they are working out the kinks, she said.
She said they will be working to bring all the smaller agencies on board.
Quick said she's also working with the state's attorney and public defender to streamline the case management system. It will all be one system, streamlining the repetitive data entry work between the different offices, she said.
Quick said they should be going live with the state's attorney office in the next week or two.
Also, there is the e-notification system that is in the process of being wrapped up. This will notify persons of upcoming court dates via text message reminders.
