Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy has been elected to another term in office.
Lacy received 20,236 votes in Tuesday's election, with her opponent Sandra Lawlyes receiving 10,758 votes. The final, unofficial election results included all in-person votes on Election Day, early voting and vote-by-mail.
"I just want to thank everybody; all my supporters," Lacy said Tuesday night.
She said she looks forward to continuing to work hard as she has for the last four years.
"I think my record spoke for itself," she said.
She said she plans to continue her work in putting the most violent criminals away.
Lacy said she's also excited about specific programs.
"We've just recently put together the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center," she said, adding that an executive director started yesterday.
She said this program will help victims in sex and violent crime cases, and focus on children and juveniles in our community.
Vermilion County Circuit Clerk Missy Quick also said "I'm super excited" about winning in Tuesday's election.
Quick, who's been a longtime deputy clerk and was serving the remaining term of Dennis Gardner who retired, won her first election.
Quick received 21,585 votes to Gwendolyn Meeks' 9,397 votes.
Quick said she looks forward to continue working and making improvements in the office.
"It's exciting to have the confidence of the voters... for the next four years," she said. "It's a job I love."
She too said there's a lot of projects she's looking to wrap up.
They include working on the e-citation program with local police agencies in which citations come in electronically.
"It streamlines the process of that ticket," Quick said, adding that the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department is the only one completely up and running at this time. The Danville Police Department just went live, and they are working out the kinks, she said.
She said they will be working to bring all the smaller agencies on board.
Quick said she's also working with the state's attorney and public defender to streamline the case management system. It will all be one system, streamlining the repetitive data entry work between the different offices, she said.
Quick said they should be going live with the state's attorney office in the next week or two.
Also, there is the e-notification system that is in the process of being wrapped up. This will notify persons of upcoming court dates via text message reminders.
Chief Deputy Vermilion County Clerk and Supervisor of Elections Lindsay Light reported on Wednesday that Election Day went well in the county.
"It went so well. I couldn’t have asked for a better day," according to Light. "Our staff did amazing at fielding questions and our judges were back in record time. We did expect to see a higher turnout, but just over 70 percent is still very good. Overall I’m very happy with how yesterday went. Everyone in the county did very well."
Voter turnout in Vermilion County was 73.14 percent and in Danville was 60.47 percent.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandra Delhaye had reported some internet issues on Tuesday, but overall, getting voters in and out quickly.
Vote totals in some other local races:
— U.S. Congress, 15th congressional district: Mary Miller, 224,902 votes (73 percent) was elected against Erika Weaver, 83,302 votes (27 percent).
— State Senator, 52nd District: Scott Bennett, 53,699 votes (63.07 percent) won re-election against Alexander (A.J.) Ruggieri 31,438 votes (36.93 percent).
— State Representative, 104th District: Mike Marron, 26,820 votes (59 percent) was re-elected against Cynthia Cunningham, 18,642 votes (41 percent).
— Incumbents won in County Board, District 4 (two seats open): Robert Mitch Weaver, 2,445 votes; Marla Mackiewicz, 2,214 votes; Carl Lee Johnson, 1,022 votes and Germaine Light, 834 votes.
— County Board, District 7 (one open seat): Jerry Hawker, 1,406 votes, unseated Greg Thatcher, 1,327 votes.
— Referendum in Georgetown failed. Question was: "Shall the City of Georgetown became a Home Rule unit of local government?" 744 no votes and 468 yes votes.
