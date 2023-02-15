The Illinois Lottery Grandstand will be rocking when REO Speedwagon returns to the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The group, which was loosely formed in the late 1960’s at the University of Illinois, has been a constant in the rock world over the last five decades.
From their chart-topping rock love ballads “I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Keep On Loving You” to rock classics like “Ridin’ the Storm Out” and “Keep Pushin,” REO will bring a catalog of songs that span generations.
“REO Speedwagon always bring everything they have to the stage,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “In the over 50 years they have been together, there has not been a year where REO Speedwagon didn’t perform live. This will be one of those performances where we will be able to hear the crowd singing along throughout the whole fairgrounds.”
Their 2023 stop will mark the groups seventh time headlining at the Illinois State Fair, the last coming in 2013. Ticket sales for announced shows will go on sale at a date that is yet to be determined.
- Tier 3 – $33
- Tier 2 – $38
- Tier 1 – $45
- SRO Track – $45
- Blue Ribbon Zone – $100
- Tier 3 – $50
- Tier 2 – $58
- Tier 1 – $68
- SRO Track – $68
- Blue Ribbon Zone – $123
- A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
The 2023 Illinois State Fair will run Aug. 10 – 20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by visiting the Illinois Sate Fair Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
