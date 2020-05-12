CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and all senior administration officials will work from home for an undetermined period of time after an aide tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday statement.
Pritzker has twice tested negative, with the last test administered Sunday, according to his office. All other senior staff members also tested negative.
The employee, who tested positive late last week, showed no symptoms and was in close proximity to Pritzker. Roughly 20 members of Pritzker's administration have been working from his Chicago office where the first-term Democrat was holding daily news conferences.
All administration officials, including Pritzker, will follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and work from home.
"The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms," said the statement. "'The governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or modest symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe life-threatening illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Since the start of the outbreak, 77,741 cases have been reported statewide, with 3,406 deaths.
In Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced six new testing sites Monday, including in heavily black and Hispanic neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic. An organization founded by actor Sean Penn, Community Organized Relief Effort, will help run testing sites. The goal is 10,000 a day, Lightfoot said.
