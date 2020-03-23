Pandemic a test for generation

Jalen Grimes, 13, smiles Sunday as her 7-year-old sister, Sydney, prepares for a cartwheel outside their home in Chicago. Both girls are now doing schoolwork at home because of the virus pandemic. Jalen is missing much of her 8th grade year, including a class trip. Usually 8th graders in Illinois have a graduation, a rite of passage into high school. But those ceremonies, which often happen in June, are a question mark, as well. Jalen says she is annoyed, sad and worried all at once. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)