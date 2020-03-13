COVINGTON, Ind. - Linda Sue Doran, 71, Covington, passed away in The Waters of Covington at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Linda was born in Logansport, Ind., on August 18, 1948, the daughter of the late William Edgar and Catherine Lavonne (Doran) Doty. She grew up in Logansport, Ind.…