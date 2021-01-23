DANVILLE - Carl M Calton, 80, of Danville, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, IL. He was born on April 16, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Marion and Irene Cooper Calton. Survivors include: 1 son, Patrick Calton of Danville;…