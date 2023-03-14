Deputy Solicitor General Alex Hemmer with the attorney general’s office argues before the Illinois Supreme Court Tuesday in Springfield. Hemmer defended the cash bail provisions contained in the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform that a lower court ruled unconstitutional last year. Also pictured are House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (seated to Hemmer's right) and Attorney General Kwame Raoul (far right). Welch and Raoul are both defendants in the lawsuit.