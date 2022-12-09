State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) died Friday afternoon after an undisclosed medical incident sent him to the hospital on Thursday. He was 45.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Bennett died at 1:15 p.m. on Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana of natural causes.
Bennett was a fifth-generation Central Illinoisan representing Champaign and Vermilion Counties in the 52nd District.
He was appointed to the Illinois Senate in 2015 to fill out the term of former state Sen. Mike Frerichs, who had been elected state treasurer in November 2014. Bennett was elected to his first full term in 2016, re-elected in 2020 and again on Nov. 8, when he ran unopposed.
Prior to serving in the state legislature, Bennett was a Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney.
Bennett grew up in Gibson City, where five generations of his family worked on their family farm. He moved to Champaign-Urbana to attend law school at the University of Illinois after graduating from Illinois State University.
He leaves behind his wife and two children.
Frerichs said Bennett was one of his closest friends.
“He fought for people as an assistant state’s attorney and continued to fight for people as an Illinois State Senator,” Frerichs said. “He was not afraid of the difficult issues and there was no challenge too big for him to tackle.
“Scott had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He made friends easily, understood the value of hard work, and was quick with words of encouragement at just the right time. Certainly, he learned these truths from his family, which date back five generations in East Central Illinois. Today, they remain deeply committed to helping neighbors, especially their fellow farmers, because it simply is the right thing to do.
“Where he really shined, however, was with his wife, Stacy, and their twins. My heart breaks for their loss and the unimaginable grief and emptiness they must feel. I pray the memories they have of better times will strengthen and sustain them in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I pray they will strengthen and sustain me too.”
Gov. JB Pritzker said, “Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Sen. Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period.”
Illinois Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) said, “I am at a loss of words hearing the tragic news of my friend and colleague Senator Scott Bennett. Scott embodied professionalism and bi-partisanship in his role of Senator and I will be forever grateful for all the accomplishments we were able to bring to the great people of Champaign and Vermilion counties. My heart goes out to his wife, children, and family at this time. I hope to find opportunities to honor our lost statesman in the coming weeks and months.”
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said, “Scott was a brilliant and loyal fighter who not only worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents but also to uplift people throughout the state. Scott understood that being a leader requires the courage to speak up and the heart to listen.
“He collaborated with members from both sides of the aisle and always put what was best for Illinois first.
“Scott and I are both proud graduates of the University of Illinois. We would often greet each other with alumni pride. Scott brought energy and joy whenever he entered a room. I know that the halls of Springfield will have less joy because he is now gone.”
