Marilyn Elaine (Boltz) Davis, age 92 of Williamsport, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 5:26 p.m. at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Marilyn was born on August 30, 1927 in Hoopeston, IL. She was the daughter of Albert Boltz and Inez (Sargent) Boltz. Marilyn was …