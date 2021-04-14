L. Bernice Grubb, 97, of Covington, IN, passed away at 10:48am, Monday, April 12, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. She was born in Hope, IL, on February 14, 1924, the daughter of Albert and Mary {Wise} Davis. She was united in marriage to William Grubb on April 18, 1943. He wi…