Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.