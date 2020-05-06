Associated Press

Nurse practitioner Capri Reese, left, watches the monitor for a heart rhythm while respiratory therapist Khafran Alshahin performs chest compressions on an 80-year-old man suffering from COVID-19. Respiratory therapists Dennis Kelly and Malcolm Love, right, also look at the monitor. The 80-year-old man was one of three patients to die of the coronavirus at Roseland Community Hospital, April 28, in Chicago.