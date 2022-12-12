Gov. JB Pritzker signed a proclamation on Monday ordering all flags at State of Illinois facilities be flown at half-staff until sundown on Monday, Dec. 19, in honor and remembrance of State Sen. Scott Bennett, who died Friday afternoon.
“Sen. Bennett was a good man who always strove to serve his constituents in Springfield, advocating fiercely for his community and for people across the state of Illinois,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “The entire state is a better place thanks to his dedicated service, which we honor with this official symbol of mourning. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this tragic time.”
The proclamation orders that all persons or entities governed by the Illinois Flag Display Act lower flags to half-staff.
Sen. Bennett served for nearly six years in the Illinois General Assembly, serving on the Agriculture, Appropriations for Higher Education, Judiciary, Labor, Redistricting and Executive Appointments Committees and providing a voice for East Central Illinoisans in state government.
Bennett died suddenly on Dec. 9 at the age of 45. He is survived by his wife Stacy and two young children, Sam and Emma.
