CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Thursday announced the arrests of three individuals for their alleged participation in a burglary ring that spanned several Illinois counties, including Vermilion. Raoul’s office filed charges against Giulia Wuttke, Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka, alleging they were part of a ring that stole approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois.
The Attorney General’s office filed charges against several individuals alleging they broke into businesses around Illinois and robbed video gaming machines. The Attorney General’s office received support from the Illinois Gaming Board and a number of law enforcement agencies, including the Illinois State Police, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office, the Joliet Police Department, and the Bureau, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Kendall and LaSalle county sheriffs.
“Members of this burglary ring allegedly targeted bars, restaurants, social clubs and other small businesses that have video poker and video gaming machines. They broke into dozens of these establishments in multiple counties and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash out of the machines,” Raoul said. “These arrests are the result of countless hours of cooperation between my office and several law enforcement agencies. I would like to thank the many agencies that collaborated with my office on this investigation and helped us break up this burglary operation.”
“Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation special agents are detailed to the Illinois Gaming Board to ensure the integrity of gaming within the state of Illinois,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP officers inspect and monitor video gaming and work to interdict illegal gambling devices and those who commit crimes. ISP will continue to work with the Attorney General’s Office to hold those who break the law accountable.”
“This case highlights the cooperation, commitment and professionalism of different law enforcement personnel working together to fight crime,” said Illinois Gaming Board Administrator Marcus Fruchter. “The Gaming Board will continue to work closely with all of its federal, state and local law enforcement partners to maintain the integrity and safety of gaming in Illinois.”
Raoul’s office alleges Gino Wuttke committed offenses in the counties of Bureau, Carroll, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Jo Daviess, Kendall, Lee, LaSalle, Kane, Mason, McHenry, McLean, Ogle, Stephenson, Vermilion and Will. He was charged with the following:
- 41 counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
- One count of theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
- Two counts of money laundering, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
His bond was set at $750,000, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Gino Wuttke’s mother, Giulia Wuttke, was also arrested for her alleged participation in the burglary ring. Raoul’s office is alleging she committed offenses in the counties of Bureau, Carroll, Champaign, Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kane, Lee, LaSalle, Ogle, Mason, McLean, Vermilion and Will. She faces the following charges:
- Two counts of money laundering, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
- One count of conspiracy to commit burglary, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- One count of conspiracy to commit theft, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Her bond was set at $25,000, and her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Alyssa Slouka, 31, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was also arrested for her alleged involvement in the burglary ring. The Attorney General’s office is alleging Slouka participated in offenses that took place in the counties of Bureau, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Iroquois, Lee and Will. She was charged with the following:
- Two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
- Two counts of theft — one a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 14 years in prison and the other a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- Two counts of money laundering, Class 3 felonies each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- One count of conspiracy to commit burglary, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- One count of conspiracy to commit theft, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
- One count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to six years in prison.
Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000, and her next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.
In addition to the three individuals arrested, Brian Morgan, 42, of Plainfield, Illinois, has been charged for his alleged participation in the burglary operation. Morgan allegedly committed offenses in the counties of Carroll, DeKalb, Grundy, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kendall, Lee, LaSalle, Kane, Mason, McLean, Ogle and Will. The charges filed by the Attorney General’s office include:
- 24 counts of burglary, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
- One count of theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.
- Two counts of money laundering, Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
Morgan’s bond on this case was set at $750,000, and his next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8. However, Morgan is currently in prison, serving a sentence in connection to unrelated charges.
Warrants are outstanding for two additional participants in the operation, Syed Zaidi, 41, of Romeoville, Illinois, and Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington, Illinois.
The public is reminded that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assistant Attorney General Andrew Whitfield is handling the case for Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau.
