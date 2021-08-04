DANVILLE — The seventh annual American Legion State Golf Tournament will be Saturday and Sunday at Harrison Park Golf Course and Turtle Run Golf Club in Danville.
Proceeds from the tournament support veteran charities.
The $125 entry fee includes Saturday and Sunday rounds, cart fees, a commemorative golf tin, Saturday dinner, and prize money (in the form of golf shop credit).
Entry is limited to 54 teams; registration accepted if availability.
Call Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau at 800-383-4386 to get signed up. Online registration is available at https://www.alstategolf.com. Also email: ALStateGolf@gmail.com.
Organizers ask that one player in each foursome be an American Legion Member in good standing, or members of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary or active military. Format is a four-person scramble.
An opening ceremony begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Harrison Park with bagpipes (Jeff and Lynn Palmer) playing as American Legion Riders parade down the hill and to the first tee with flags on their bikes, according to Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke.
At 8:10 a.m., there will be a flyover. The presentation of colors, raising of the flag and National Anthem is at 8:15 a.m. – American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard and area Post Honor Guards, with first responders in attendance as well.
This is followed by brief opening remarks by state Sen. Scott Bennett, state Rep. Mike Marron, and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Danville City Council Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering said the opening ceremony is a sight to see.
“It’s really something you ought to go see. It’s really nice,” Pickering said.
There will be presentations of checks to annual veterans charities, with others occurring at a later date. More than $12,000 has been given to veterans’ causes. Besides helping local groups, money is sent to the state Legion department for disbursement to other charities.
The ceremonial first tee-shot will be taken by Mackenzie McCoy, of Danville Area Community College, who qualified for the National Junior College Athletic Association Women’s golf championship tournament 2021.
State tournament play begins at 9 a.m. with half of the players at Harrison Park and the other half at Turtle Run. The next day they switch, also starting at 9 a.m.
In addition, the American Legion Post 210 Entertainment Committee presents their 2nd annual Family Frenzy during the state golf tournament.
It’s open to the public, and is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion off Jackson Street at 201 Prospect Place, Danville.
There will be food, fun, drinks, and games for all ages.
Burgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks are $5.
Game tickets $1 each or six for $5 (games are $1 to $2 each).
There will be a scavenger hunt and cake walk; corn hole, Jenga and hopscotch will be free. There also will be kids pong, face painting, a chance to win a boy’s and girl’s bicycle and a chance to win $100 for a hole in one.
A live auction and music will be provided by the American Legion State Golf Tournament Committee.
“We are excited to bring this annual tournament to our city in honor of our veterans,” Cooke said. “We look forward to hosting it for many years to come.”
