Many will be decking the halls to celebrate this holiday season. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) more than two of every five home decoration fires occur due to decorations being placed too close to a heat source. More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles. The NFPA also reports that U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 780 home structure fires per year that began with decorations between 2013-2017.
More than half of home decoration fires in December are started by candles. Candle fires peak in December followed closely by January. The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve.
Before you head to bed or out for the evening, extinguish all lit candles. The fire marshal stated that 17 fire-related deaths were reported during the 2020 holiday season in Illinois.
“The holidays are here and that means many will be decorating their homes. Hanging up decorations is fun, but keep in mind, holiday decorations can increase your risk for a home fire, says Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “It’s important to follow and practice fire safety measures so that you and your family can enjoy a festive and fire safe holiday season.”
Here are some tips to keep in mind to stay fire safe when decking the halls this holiday season.
Be careful with holiday decorations. Make sure decorations are either flame retardant or flame resistant.
Keep lit candles at least 12 inches away from decorations or anything that can catch fire.
Keep children and pets away from lit candles.
Extinguish all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.
Check to make sure your lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use or both.
Replace any light strands that have worn or broken cords. Make sure to read the recommendation for number of light strings you can string together.
Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
If you have a real Christmas tree, make sure to check water levels daily. It is not unusual for a tree to drink two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand.
Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source. It can dry out the tree quickly.
