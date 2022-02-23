The Illinois Supreme Court has removed a requirement that individuals in attendance at Illinois courts wear masks, effective Monday.
Each circuit court may adopt rules requiring masks based off of local health conditions.
The amended order states that “each circuit court may adopt rules requiring the wearing of masks in courthouses pursuant to appropriate public health guidance. Absent such local rules, the wearing of masks within courthouses is permitted, but not required. Persons choosing to wear a mask may be directed by a judge to remove it if deemed necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.”
