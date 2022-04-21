The Danville Symphony Orchestra and the Danville Children’s Choir are teaming up for the “Stars of the Silver Screen” concert on Saturday, April 30 at the Fischer Theatre.
The 7:30 p.m. concert has nearly sold old, but some tickets are still available on the main floor and balcony for $35. Students with valid identification can purchase tickets for $10.
Tickets can be purchased online at fischertheatre.com, or by calling 217-213-6162. Tickets are also available at the Fischer Theatre box office, 158 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The program will include music from famous movies, like the “Harry Potter” series, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Gone with the Wind,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “North by Northwest” and Danny Elfman’s “Batman.”
Jeremy Swerling will return as the DSO maestro along with an orchestra made up of some of the region’s top musicians.
Brent Lockhart from Northeast Elementary School will lead the children’s chorus in the song, “When You Believe” from Disney’s “Prince of Egypt.”
Marty Lindvahl will direct the children in singing and dancing to music from “The Lion King.”
Lindvahl has been a music educator for 34 years, conducting show choirs and musical groups throughout the Midwest, including the Danville Barbershop Chorus.
Lindvahl said the children are eager to perform in this concert, which had been delayed for the past two years because of the pandemic.
“They’re certainly excited about ‘The Lion King’s’ music and the opportunity to perform on the Fischer stage with the orchestra,” Lindvahl said. “The audience will experience the enormous amount of energy and electricity that the children’s choir brings to their performances, but especially so now after they had to wait since 2020 to be able to perform in this concert.”
