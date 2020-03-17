DANVILLE – As restaurants made plans to only provide delivery, drive-thru, take-out and curbside pick-up during the next couple weeks to help control the outbreak of COVID-19, some local residents also were happy to hear Starbucks will return to the city.
Now that site and building plans have been received, city officials can now publicly say a Starbucks is planned for 3653 N. Vermilion St. on an out lot in front of Meijer, next to the OSF Urgo.
The city had a Starbucks for about a year from July 2007 to July 2008 at 3100 N. Vermilion St. The Starbucks in the city was one of about 600 coffee shops to close nationwide in 2008. The store employed about 20 full- and part-time workers.
The Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. started in 1971. Today it has more than 31,000 stores around the globe.
There remains a Starbucks also in the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System on East Main Street.
