DANVILLE — Staff shortages and also bus driver shortages and transportation challenges are causing Danville School District 118 pre-kindergarten students to go to virtual learning.
In a letter issued Friday afternoon by Superintendent Alicia Geddis, she notified parents and guardians of pre-kindergarteners of "the need to pivot from an in-person learning environment to a remote, online learning environment for the pre-k students."
Starting Monday, Dec. 6 through Dec. 17, all pre-k in-person instruction will be paused. These students will participate in online, remote instruction.
This is only for pre-k students, who will return to in-person attendance after the two-week holiday break, on Jan. 4, 2022.
"Your pre-k student should have a tablet for online instruction," Geddis' letter states. If not, parents and guardians are to call Southwest Elementary School.
"I appreciate your patience and flexibility," Geddis states.
Geddis said the school district continues to deal with Covid causing staff and bus driver shortages.
"We had five more drivers out today," Geddis said Friday.
She said they expected up to 22 drivers out by next week due to Covid.
The Danville District 118 school board also will have a special meeting on Dec. 8 for a board evaluation, to set board goals and for student discipline cases.
