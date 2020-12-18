Tots 1

Top: Elaine Torres of Danville looks through tables of toys while Gregg Alpers of Danville with the Marine Corps League helps place her choices in a bag Wednesday morning at St. James United Methodist Church. Left: Kelsey Hart of Covington, Ind., is assisted with books from Terri Davis of Danville, a volunteer from Rotary Sunrise. Above right: Michael Montgomery of Danville and also with the Marine Corps League passes a book to Verla Swider of Danville.

 Susan Joy McKinney | Commercial-News

The annual Toys for Tots program distributed toys on Wednesday in Danville. IN this photo, Elaine Torres of Danville looks through tables of toys while Gregg Alpers of Danville with the Marine Corps League helps place her choices in a bag Wednesday morning at St. James United Methodist Church.

