The annual Toys for Tots program distributed toys on Wednesday in Danville. IN this photo, Elaine Torres of Danville looks through tables of toys while Gregg Alpers of Danville with the Marine Corps League helps place her choices in a bag Wednesday morning at St. James United Methodist Church.
Spreading the cheer through Toys for Tots
- Susan Joy McKinney | Commercial-News
