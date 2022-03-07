Vermilion County students will be trying their hardest to spell their way to victory at this week’s 2022 Vermilion County Team Spelling Contest.
The contest starts at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at sectional host Rossville-Alvin. Participants are students from Bismarck, Hoopeston, Rossville-Alvin, Schlarman and Trinity Lutheran.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, at sectional host Salt Fork South, participants are from Georgetown, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville.
The finals at 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be at Bismarck-Henning Junior High School. Community and parents are welcome to attend.
All public and private junior high schools in the county were invited to attend the Vermilion County Spelling Contest.
“The students’ ability to spell under pressure is truly impressive. It is one of my favorite county events,” according to Courtney Dudley, assistant regional superintendent with the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education.
Contest sponsors include the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education and the Commercial-News.
The spelling contest consists of 32 lists with 96 words on each list. The lists are given to students/coaches prior to the contest.
The contest has four quarters. At the beginning of each quarter each team will send up a speller. The list is then drawn. The spellers take turn spelling the words on the list until each of them has spelled 15 words. The judges keep track of how many words are spelled correctly. Each quarter has a different speller from their team. At the end, of the sectional the two teams who have spelled the most words correctly will advance to the finals.
The finals follow the same format, except each speller spells 18 words. The team who spells the most correctly wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.