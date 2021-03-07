The winner of the 2021 Vermilion County team spelling contest is Hoopeston Area Middle School with 61 points. The back row includes coach Karen Romig; Heidi Walder, sixth grade; Emma Vines, eighth grade; Landen Douglass, seventh grade; and Ashton Zorns, seventh grade. The alternates in the front row are Addison McFadden, sixth grade and Taylor Page, eighth grade. The Salt Fork Storm took second at the event, with Rossville-Alvin taking third and Oakwood taking fourth.
editor's pick featured
Spelling Bee champs crowned
- By Susan Joy McKinney | Commercial-News photographer
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Escape room opens in downtown Danville
- Carle awaiting state board approval to break ground
- Homicide victim ID'd; son jailed in fatal assault
- Danville man found guilty of murder in 'gang' shooting
- Man, 30, arrested in father's death
- Tilton Road bridge replacement to begin
- Firearm incident nets Danville man 12 years in prison
- Students, teachers grateful for some normalcy
- Police: Plan before you party
- Danville man sentenced to 10 years on meth charge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.