Spelling Bee

The winners of the 2021 Vermilion County team spelling contest is Hoopeston Area Middle School with 61 points. The back row includes coach Karen Romig; Heidi Walder, sixth grade; Emma Vines, eighth grade; Landen Douglass, seventh grade; and Ashton Zorns, seventh grade. The alternates in the front row are Addison McFadden, sixth grade and Taylor Page, eighth grade. The Salt Fork Storm took second at the event, with Rossville-Alvin taking third and Oakwood taking fourth.