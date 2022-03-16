DANVILLE — South View Upper Elementary School will be undergoing a $3.1 million heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrade and new classrooms project, after the Danville District 118 School Board's approval at its Wednesday meeting.
The board approved the $3.189 million contract with United Mechanical Group Inc. of Champaign.
The school district received three other bids: $4.195 million from Schomburg & Schomburg Construction of Danville; $3.527 million from A&R Mechanical Park Drive of Urbana and $3.449 million from Reliable Plumbing and Heating of Champaign.
In other business, the board heard Superintendent Alicia Geddis talk about school district state data that included and showed: 60 percent of kindergarteners come into the district with no developmental readiness. She said that's why she'll be proposing full-time pre-k and the need to "do something differently."
Geddis also went over state testing scores for students. Seventeen percent of D118 students are proficient in English Language Arts. The district has stayed the same for about 10 years and not gone up, with the different state tests. Fourteen percent of D118 students are meeting or exceeding in math, with is typically lower than writing/reading scores. This level also been maintained, and school officials know that students need to be in school and exposed to math to be successful with it.
"We have work to do in these areas. We need to fix this. I got it," Geddis said. With SAT testing, it's also 16-17 percent student proficiency in ELA, similar to Illinois Assessment of Readiness testing. Geddis said once again, academically their numbers look stuck and "we need to fix it." Does it look like grade centers or something else, she asked, about solutions to shift the barometer? Math data last year showed only 4 percent of students were proficient in math on the SAT. It was around 10 percent the year before. Hopefully they'll rebound after the pandemic and now that students are in school again, school officials said.
Other schools, with similar and higher poverty levels, are outperforming D118.
History shows D118 students had a state test proficiency level of 65 percent in 2012. It dropped in half after that, and declined to 12 percent in 2019 after multiple testing changes.
"These numbers are not good. I got it," Geddis said.
But she said teachers are working hard and adjusting to the new tests. Testing is changing again this year, she said.
She also talked about extra support and other efforts to be focused on again to get 9th graders to be on track to graduate.
More students at younger ages are taking Advanced Placement coursework, and also later on, dual credit (high school and college) courses.
"This is a success point," Geddis said about celebrating exposing more students to AP work.
Geddis said there are a number of early graduates too, and it's affecting DHS' graduation rate. She doesn't think the district is getting credit for those.
Graduation rate is about 70 percent for four years.
She said they've imposed upon students a six-year program to graduate in four years. There've been an extra 11 credits locally required that are not state mandated.
The school board in October 2021 approved suspending additional local graduation requirements for three years due to learning loss with the pandemic. School officials said these are on top of state requirements, and they want to work with students on the credits they need if they’re behind. Some changes relate to physical education and elective requirements and not holding students back. Board member Darlene Halloran said, at that meeting, businesses and community members wanted students better prepared for the workforce. “I think it’s very sweeping,” Halloran said, adding that there might be more middle ground. School district officials are working to increase the graduation rate, and said they also are facing staff shortages in science and other courses.
In other school district data presented Wednesday night, 23 percent of students, compared to 39 percent in the state, that go into community college, need remedial courses. That's a good sign too, said curriculum director MaryEllen Bunton.
Other data showed class size is about 19 when the state is at 20.
"We should celebrate that," Geddis said.
Low-income students in the district are at about 74 percent.
Enrollment also has decreased from at one time having about 12,000 to 15,000 students. The district now has about 4,800 to 5,000 students.
"Our numbers have decreased substantially," she said.
Student attendance, according to the state, was 90 percent last year, with Geddis saying students like to be in person at school. Student mobility is about 13 percent, with the state at 5 percent. The district has about 1 percent homeless students; and 31 percent chronic absenteeism. Geddis says the absenteeism state number doesn't match with the attendance figure.
Geddis also showed data on D118 student-to-teacher ratios below or even with the state's numbers; spending on teachers and instruction and salaries; and no mass exodus of teachers and staff since more had left with a past early retirement incentive.
It's time to move forward after the covid pandemic, and transformative changes to improve the low test and pre-k numbers will be coming to the school board, Geddis said.
School Board President Randal Ashton said the data is honest.
Ashton said it's not a secret they have room for improvements. He added that the school board will provide what is necessary for those improvements.
The district has a strategic plan in place to help get back on track, and it will be aligned with goals and a road map of where they're going in the years ahead.
"I want to see our math rate increase. I don't want to see a math rate we have. We have to address that," Ashton said.
He said he thinks they've made strides to get the graduation rate improved. Discussions will continue on the extra credits required.
The board also:
- Heard 15 Danville High School students won first place in soils at an Envirothon, academic competition, recently.
- Approved a study abroad field student experience for a minimum of nine and maximum of 12 DHS students, with Ecology Project International for spring break in 2022-2023. They will go to Baja, Mexico to study marine science or whale ecology.
- Heard about the birth to three years old iGrow program for home family visits and it being the only one of 22 Illinois sites that secured and expanded a partnership with the local public aid office. The program also has a new OSF partnership.
- Heard about a new $130,464 homeless grant to help with tutoring, Chromebooks and other items and also temporary hotel housing.
- Heard centralized registration is back for the next school year, but registration will still have to be completed online. Registration starts the first week of May online. Centralized registration for parents who need help with it and with physicals can attend from noon to 7 p.m. June 16 or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the DHS Fieldhouse. The Carle van also will be coming June 29 for school physicals, and First Student buses will provide transportation to the health department for immunizations.
- Heard about summer school and school officials working around summer building projects; and University of Illinois summer camps for DHS students.
