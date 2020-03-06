South View group empowers students

DANVILLE – South View Upper Elementary School parent Oscar Lewis always has known his daughter, Mya, to be a responsible and caring child.
So it came as no surprise to him when the sixth-grade girl was selected to be one of about two-dozen members of the school’s peer leadership group.
“They’re selected by their teachers for their leadership,” Lewis explained. “She’s also doing drama club and the Green Machine (show choir).
“She’s a fine example of leadership and responsibility,” the proud dad said.
Mya said she enjoys being a peer leader because “I get to help out a lot. I like to help with the food bank, and we have peer leadership meetings every Tuesday where we talk about how to be a leader and to be kind to others.”
Assistant Principal Tanner DeLaurier said the peer leadership group evolved from the school’s peer tutoring and peer mediation activities.
“Our home interventionist Carolyn Kirk started the peer leadership group last year,” he said. “She started it to empower our students and to encourage them to take pride in our school.”
Teachers and staff recommend the students who will participate in the group that introduces the youngsters to basic leadership skills and trains them to be productive, successful peer leaders. Members also learn soft skills during weekly meetings.
“They take pride in being a peer leader. They want to be good role models for others, too,” DeLaurier said. “Teamwork is a definite plus with this group. They genuinely want to see each other be successful.”
South View Principal Mendy Spesard agreed, saying the peer leaders are “outstanding ambassadors for our school.”
One of the main duties of the peer leadership group is to help ease the transition of incoming fifth-graders who will attend South View. The peer leaders help with orientation sessions by sharing their experiences as South View students, assisting with tours of key areas of the school and helping familiarize the incoming fifth-graders with teachers and staff.
“We find that the students respond a little bit better to their peers,” DeLaurier said.
Other peer leadership group activities include serving the community at fundraisers and during the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s monthly food distribution, organizing the school’s new reflection room where students who are removed from lunch and electives go to reflect on their poor behavior, tutoring their peers who struggle with math challenges, and promoting the Illinois Assessment of Readiness test and helping with test preparation.
“We have our IAR testing coming up, and they’re giving a PowerPoint presentation on testing strategies,” Spesard said.
Sixth-grade peer leader Serenity Reed said she enjoys helping during the food distribution that takes place at South View. “It’s fun to be around them. I think we help a lot of people who don’t have a lot of food.”
All of the peer leaders say they like being involved in the various activities and helping others.
Sixth-grader Asharie Lee said her favorite part of being a peer leader is “showing fourth graders around and giving out kindness bracelets.”
“You also make a lot of new friends,” sixth-grader Molly Compton said. “You get to help a lot of people because we do a lot of fundraisers.”
Earlier this school year, the peer leaders collected shoes from each homeroom class for a Laura Lee Fellowship House fundraiser and helped judge the school’s Halloween costume contest.
One project the peer leaders have implemented — called the SVUE Students Are Kind bracelet incentive program — involves the whole school.
DeLaurier said staff members recognize and motivate students who are demonstrating kindness by giving them a “SVUE Choose Kind” bracelet. Students have the opportunity to earn a limitless number of bracelets for acts of kindness so they are motivated to collect more.
On the flip side, if a student is observed being unkind, he or she will lose a bracelet but will be able to earn it back.
“They also helped with a Culver’s night to raise funds for peer leadership and PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports),” DeLaurier said of the peer leaders. “All the money went back to the students.
“We plan to do more community events this spring,” he said.
Last week, the peer leaders organized a Mardi Gras-themed family game night in South View’s cafetorium. The youngsters set out a variety of games and party hats and decorated the large space. Each peer leader also told families how to play their favorite game, allowing them to practice demonstrating leadership, communication and organizational skills.
“We’ve had other family engagement nights, but this is the first one the peer leadership group has hosted,” DeLaurier said. “They’re in charge of talking to families and getting the games started.”
Spesard said having family engagement nights are important to student success.
“If we can get students and parents engaged, we can have that parent-school connection,” she said.
Lewis, the South View parent, said his children “all like to participate in activities.”
“I’ve been going to all their activities since they were in kindergarten, and I have four kids,” he said as he played checkers with his youngest son, Noah. “It’s hard to juggle (being at all the activities), but I manage.
“Teachers and principals know my name because I go to all the functions,” he added. “It’s important for the parents to spend time with their kids and talk to the teachers when it’s not so formal.”
Another South View parent, Dyshena August, played Connect 4 with her daughter, Kymberly.
“I think this is fun,” August said of the game night. “I can’t get to all of my kids’ activities because they all go to different schools, but I try to go to as many as I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.