DANVILLE — On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Danville Police Department will host inter-city softball games featuring the Danville Police Department, Champaign Police Department and Decatur Police Department as they honor the memory and career of late Champaign police officer, Chris Oberheim, in the inaugural Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Game.
The games will be played at historic Danville Stadium. Chris started his career of service with the Decatur Police Department where his brother still serves today. A handful of girls Chris coached for traveling softball teams, including his daughter Avery, will be joining the police squad teams.
Admission is free, however donations will be gratefully accepted. The family fun begins at 3 p.m., opening ceremonies commence at 5 p.m. followed by friendly competition for bragging rights.
The festivities include food and drink for purchase, a huge selection of raffle and silent auction items featuring beach condo packages and a grand finale of fireworks. Plenty of seating will be available including lawn seating in the outfield for ample social distancing and bringing lawn chairs is encouraged.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to Peacemaker Project 703, a nonprofit organization established by fallen officer Oberheim’s family to proactively support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education. More information about Peacemaker Project 703 can be found on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PeacemakerProject703/. Donations also can be made through Venmo.com search DanvillePolice-CharitableOrganization.
The Danville Police Department, all of the participating police departments and the Oberheim family would like to thank the many sponsors who have stepped up and contributed so much to kick off the day’s events. They would like to invite everyone to join them for a day packed with entertainment and ask for your support to make the fundraiser a huge success.
