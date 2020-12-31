A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to noon on Friday, New Year's Day, for Vermilion and surrounding counties in Illinois and Indiana.
The National Weather Service states that mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of up to a half inch, sleet accumulations between one- and two-tenths of an inch, and ice accumulations between one- and two-tenths of an inch.
Vermilion County Emergency Management officials encourage travelers to plan for slippery road conditions throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.