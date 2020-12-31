A winter storm system is expected to bring mixed precipitation including freezing rain and snow to the region late tonight through Friday.
Vermilion and surrounding counties in Illinois and Indiana are under a winter weather advisory beginning at midnight until noon on New Year's Day. This system will track south to north, with freezing rain expected on the leading edge.
As temperatures warm Friday morning, rainfall will overtake freezing rain. Ice accumulation is expected throughout much of the region, with upwards of 0.3 inches between the Illinois River Valley region and I-55 corridor.
Dangerous travel conditions will occur Friday across central Illinois, as well as damage to trees and power lines due to ice accumulation and stronger northeast winds on Friday.
Vermilion County Emergency Management officials encourage travelers to plan for slippery road conditions throughout the day.
