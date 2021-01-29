Winter weather is expected hit Vermilion County again this weekend.
Vermilion County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory to be in effect from 3 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations are forecast at 1 to 4 inches with winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
Plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous travel is expected. Be prepared for reduced visibility.
