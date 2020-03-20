DANVILLE – Heather Smith, who has been Danville District 118’s business manager for the last 11 years, has resigned from her post. Her last day with the district was earlier this week.
Smith will become the new chief school business officer in the Mahomet-Seymour School District, starting Monday.
“I am excited about the next chapter in my life and excited about going there and digging in,” she said of the new school district. “They’re getting ready to do some bonds for improvements to their field house. They’re growing rapidly.”
Smith reflected on her career at District 118 during which she was in charge of $30 million in bond issuances for major renovations at North Ridge Middle School, South View Upper Elementary School and Mark Denman Elementary School between 2011 and 2013; guided the school district through a financial crisis in 2017 when the state stopped making state-aid allocations due to a lack of a state budget for more than a year and then couldn’t agree on a new school funding formula; and was part of tough teacher contract negotiations in 2010.
Prior to working at District 118, Smith worked as a credit manager, account manager and an auditor for Daimler Chrysler Financial’s Freightliner Division, a control manager at ThyssenKrupp and a supervisor and account manager at Walgreens Accounting.
Smith said when she became the business manager for District 118, Mark Denman was superintendent and that’s when “I found my love in education.”
“I owe a lot to Mr. Denman and the board,” she said. “He’s been a good mentor to me.”
Smith said she is the third generation of her family to have attended Illinois State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance/international business. She also has an MBA from Benedictine University and a CSBO (Chief School Business Officer) endorsement.
Smith, who is a Danville native, said, “Danville will always be my hometown.”
Smith’s resignation comes several weeks after another District 118 administrator, Kelly Truex, director of educational support programs, resigned the beginning of February to take a position with the Urbana School District.
District 118 Board President Bill Dobbles said both administrative positions will be filled.
“We would follow the normal protocol. It will have to be posted and have people apply, and we will interview them,” he said. “They are both important positions, and we intend to fill them.
“We would like to fill Kelly’s position with a principal, but it will be difficult to fill in the middle of the school year, so it probably won’t be filled until June,” Dobbles said.
