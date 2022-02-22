Vermilion Advantage has worked with Vermilion County schools on workforce development and getting high school students ready for manufacturing and other careers.
Now, Vermilion Advantage is planning to start at an even earlier age, with students in elementary school, for manufacturing and other career education programs.
“We’re working on this new project called Skyepack Advantage,” said Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Tim Dudley. “The idea is basically there’s the concept of manufacturing month in October and going into manufacturers, but with COVID and things the last couple years, it’s been hard to make that happen.
“We thought why would you do that just a couple days out of the month? The manufacturers are having a hard time hiring people. I think a lot of these younger folks don’t really understand it. They can really make a career out of this because we’ve got some wonderful manufacturers here in Vermilion County,” Dudley said.
“It was something on our radar anyway. Nicole (Van Hyfte), I and Machelle (Dykes) took a trip to Lafayette, Ind., one day. Nicole arranged a meeting with the Lafayette chamber,” he said.
“And so we were kind of telling them about it. They started telling us about Skyepack,” Dudley said.
According to the company Skyepack, it works with higher education, K-12 education, and corporate instructors to provide digital course materials and a learning platform that promotes positive change.
“We looked at it really long and hard,” Dudley said.
He said many high school students are already leaning into a career path. They have to get to them before that.
“You need to go back to even grade school about what it’s about and soft skills,” Dudley said. Skyepack has curriculum that goes back to kindergarten.
“The cool thing about this is it’s all though our cluster funding,” he added about how workforce development was partially funded.
Dudley said there are various options on the curriculum.
“It doesn’t have to be taught in the school. You’re not taking teacher’s time. You’re not taking principal’s, superintendent’s, guidance counselor’s time,” he said.
“All we ask is that they just talk about it and encourage the kids. It’s going to be online curriculum, 24/7, 365 days a year. The cool thing about it is that our top (Vermilion Advantage) members of our clusters, that pay the most, will also be if they choose, they don’t have to do it but this is the best part of it; there will be a video about their company, specifically to their company, online and that curriculum will be tailored to their business,” Dudley said.
He said this won’t be just two days out of the month in October for Manufacturing Month, but it’s 24-7 and you start with students early.
Dudley said anything like this takes time. If they start now, young children could start saying they could see themselves in certain jobs in the future.
“You’ve got kids that don’t want to go to college. Some go even though they don’t want to because they think they have to. But if you show them there’s a way to make a career ...,” Dudley said.
The biggest key too is keeping the young people in Vermilion County.
“We are looking to find ways, as we invest in our children, to keep them here,” he added. “I think it’s just good for Danville and Vermilion County. It’s going to be countywide.”
If this is successful, it will expand to other career paths.
Dudley said the reason why they started with manufacturing is because of its importance.
“If we lose our manufacturers, then we’re going to lose retail, then we’re going to lose restaurants. So we thought the immediate need was making sure that our factories stayed. But once this is implemented, this year if it works and we feel good about it .... we implement it into retail, restaurants, education and health care and all those cluster sectors,” he said.
“We’re just in the very infancy stage of it,” he added. “It’s just really exciting about this Skyepack Advantage initiative that we’ve put together. I think it’s really going to be a great thing.”
Vermilion Advantage staff meets with the Skyepack team twice a week.
“So, we’re really in the really thick of it right now,” Dudley said. “Every time we meet with them, we get more excited.”
Dudley said it was great for the Lafayette chamber of commerce to give Vermilion Advantage this tip.
“That’s why we have to go out and make these partnerships,” he said, adding that they don’t always know what other people are doing and can share ideas.
Other updates
Dudley, who has been in his position for a year, said Vermilion Advantage is picking up members and doing great.
“For what we’ve been through with COVID, we’ve done extremely well,” he said.
He said he can’t wait for Van Hyfte and him to hit the streets more. Dykes is retiring at the end of March, and Van Hyfte will be the new chamber director starting April 1.
He said businesses are receiving more applications for filling positions than they had been seeing.
“I think the worst of it has passed, we hope,” Dudley said about filling needed positions.
He said there are a lot of single moms and dads wanting to work, but there’s childcare issues.
“Childcare is something that we’re working on really, really hard right now,” Dudley said. “They can’t give half their paycheck to a sitter. It doesn’t make any sense. We’re working with an entity here in Danville that we might be able to partner with and provide some of that.”
Childcare assistance would help restaurants, retailers, manufacturers, health care and education.
“These jobs need to be filled across the board. I think if we can find a viable way to work on this childcare issue, I think you’ll have more people wanting to get into the work force. They want to work. It’s just not feasible really. We think it’s a really important piece,” Dudley said.
He said the area is excited for local business projects, such as the new FedEx construction.
“That’s going to not only open up opportunities for jobs, but for existing business across the board to get their goods and services out of Danville quicker,” Dudley said. “Transportation and time costs are the No. 1 things in the costing of goods. If you can’t get your stuff out quick and efficiently, it’s hard.”
“So, we’re just really super happy that FedEx decided to invest in Danville. We couldn’t be more excited about that project,” he said.
Planning also continues on Southern Illinois HealthCare Foundation’s mental health facility and Danville High School clinic.
Carle at the Riverfront construction continues, and local officials wait to hear if Danville’s casino license will be on the March 10 Illinois Gaming Board agenda.
“We just really appreciate Carle’s investment in Danville too. All these folks who invest. Danville’s a good place to invest,” Dudley said.
In addition, Vermilion Advantage works with the city of Danville and others on downtown vacancies and to fit space needs for businesses. Some of those partnerships are with the Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce and local mayors.
Partially why Vermilion Advantage has reinvigorated its Chamber of Commerce activities is to address retail and longtime businesses.
Dudley said 80 percent of a community’s economic development is business retention and expansion.
It’s nice to get new shiny buildings here and that new company, but the economic development bulk is a community’s existing business and retailers, “and we have to make sure they’re strong,” Dudley said.
“We’re just hoping we can get to the point where we can get out there and be out there and everything be back to whatever normal is after this,” he added of Vermilion Advantage’s services.
“We just have to all get in our heads of what’s best for our county and our community. At the end of the day, the same common denominator, no matter where you go, is that you might have these rifts and rubs and whatever, but at the end of the day the bottom line is everybody wants what’s good for their community,” Dudley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.