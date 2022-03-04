HOOPESTON — Hoopeston is planning a skate park for skateboarding at McFerren Park in the very near future.
The location, according to Alderman Kyle Richards, is to have the skate park on the north end of the tennis courts at McFerren Park. This area has previously seen work done on it during the removal of the old tennis court.
"The skate park will need to have a good-sized concrete slab poured and also some lightning upgrades," Richards said. "There will also be a fence installed around the skate park to deter smaller children that may be playing on the playground equipment from wondering into the park of the skaters and getting injured."
Richards' group has been working with a skate park consultant from Missouri that builds skate parks and sells ramps and rails to get an idea of the cost to purchase the equipment.
"It has been a pretty exciting process," Richards said, "and we are all looking forward to providing a skate park for the kids and adults that do skate in the Hoopeston area."
Richards added that they are promoting a skate jam fundraiser from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 5 to help raise money for the skate park. There will be bands, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses and more offered to keep the people happy. Cost is $5 for a family.
"So, if you’re out and about and want to help a good cause, please come out and support the skate park," Richards said.
