The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, is inviting interested individuals to join them virtually via Zoom or in-person for “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.”
The sessions will take place on Sundays (Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 13 and April 10, 2022) in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, from 1:30-3 p.m.
Each of the four sessions will explore the lives, writings and prayers of four mystics. You will examine what mysticism is and how God continues to invite Christians into deeper relationship with divine union.
Sister Jan Craven and Sister Paula Damiano will facilitate the workshops and will discuss Saint Joan of Arc on Jan. 16, Meister Eckhart on Feb. 20, Dorothy Day on March 13 and Saint John XXIII on April 10.
Cost to attend one session is $15 or $55 to attend all four sessions.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
