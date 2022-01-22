Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) officials reported at a Step Up Vermilion County virtual meeting on Friday that they could see their first patient in the Danville High School health clinic by the end of March.
SIHF’s Zach Yoder said this will be their fifth school-based health clinic in their network.
Breaking ground, so to speak, is taking place in the basement of DHS.
Danville School District 118’s Molly Bailey said demolition work inside the two adjoining classroom spaces has been completed. They’re waiting for environmental testing before construction starts.
The health clinic will be downstairs at DHS near the cafeteria and some art rooms. One big space will be divided into waiting and exam areas.
Students and staff districtwide will be able to use the clinic for medical, mental health and substance abuse needs. Step Up members discussed addressing aggressive students through the clinic, and also transportation issues, such as using a D118 newly purchased van and telehealth to see patients remotely for students at other school buildings.
Yoder said they’re having weekly meetings with D118’s Director of Buildings and Grounds Skip Truex.
Yoder said the start date will be close to the end of March to see their first patient.
He said they are actively recruiting for a medical assistant and a provider to be at that location. They have an interview next week with a nurse practitioner.
“We are very excited to be in the community,” Yoder said.
He said the uptick in COVID cases is not really affecting the project and their expansion of services, with staffing challenges part of their daily lives.
SIHF officials also addressed a question about if a student doesn’t have insurance. Officials said there would be a sliding fee scale and they’d work with the student’s family.
Yoder said he didn’t have a timeline on SIHF’s other health center to locate at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital property on Sager Street to help address mental health and other needs.
He said they are working on lease agreements.
SIHF officials were to look for a temporary space to move into, prior to the St. Elizabeth property construction.
An updated appraisal is to be completed for the Sager Street property, with the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority to sell the property to Vermilion Advantage for the appraised value.
For the Federally Qualified Health Center, SIHF will be submitting its project scope to the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.
Yoder said that agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a 60-day window “to give us their go.”
Then SIHF would have a 120-day window to see their first patient.
“It’s all in motion,” Yoder said, but added he didn’t have any tangible dates.
The center will be called SIHF Healthcare in Danville.
Step Up Vermilion County in December announced the partnership with SIHF to establish a new Vermilion County Federally Qualified Healthcare Center in two locations. One location is in the lower level of Danville High School and the other at 600 Sager Ave., which is the former St. Elizabeth Hospital site.
This FQHC will offer services for things like substance abuse and mental health; and will also work on funding for things like affordable housing, dental services for children and adults, and more.
“What I love most about this project is the spirit of cooperation it will bring to come alongside and assist other great organizations already doing work in our community,” said Deanna Witzel, co-owner of the local McDonald’s and president of Step Up. “This FQHC will not duplicate services already offered but rather enhance and, in some cases, offer those organizations a higher reimbursement rate for services they partner to provide. The FQHC brings a level of stability now and in the future since funding comes from dollars earmarked and set aside through the federal government and is not reliant on grant funding. Over the last several months, Larry McCulley and his SIHF team, Vermilion County and city leaders, and members of the Step Up team, have invested hundreds of hours in this project. We are learning about available funding, understanding our area needs, and finding ways to make our dream of accessible services a reality.”
Step Up Vermilion County is an independent non-profit organization focused on addressing critical issues in the community, including parenting and families, substance abuse and mental health. The mission of Step Up Vermilion County is to bring the community together, identify and address current challenges facing the county. Step Up focuses on empowering growth and development and creating positive economic, educational, social and spiritual outcomes.
The Step Up group also Friday heard other community updates, including about women’s wellness events this year with information available through the Women’s Care Clinic.
